Ruby M. (Coy) Merriman, 59, of WCH passed away December 6, 2019 at her home with her loving family at her side.

Ruby was born January 24, 1960 to the late Robert and Fern (Ward) Coy. She attended Miami Trace Schools where she was later employed and retired from as a cook for the school district. Ruby was a kind, sweet soul who loved spending time with her family. She always thought of others first and enjoyed sharing her faith in the Lord.

Along with her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by an infant brother, Frankie Coy; aunt, Mary Ward, in-laws Pearl Jr. "Bud" and Mildred (Creamer) Merriman; brother-in-law, Rick Day, sister-in-law, Bonnie Coy; son-in-law, Craig Dollison; and a special nephew, Eric Woodrow.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 30 years, Randall Merriman Sr., whom she married August 20, 1989; daughters, Sandra (Kevin) Sinnock and Jessica (Aaron) Near; sons, Mark (Bethany) Merriman and Randall Merriman Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Chelsey, Kristen, Kory, Kyle, Ethan, Katie, Hunter, Andrew, Alex and Aiden; sisters, Janet (Ron) Martin, Cindy (Bobby) Orr and Linda Day; brothers, Lester Coy, Larry (Clara) Coy, David Coy and Richard Coy. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, along with her many other loved ones and friends, including her special girl, Abigail Johnson.

The family would like to thank Melissa and Dorothy of Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County for their special care of Ruby.

A gathering of family and friends took place at the Gathering Place Church on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. In keeping with her wish's cremation will follow. Donations are suggested to the Adena Foundation, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

"When we all get to Heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be."

Online condolences and photos may be shared with the family at www.robertsfh.net.