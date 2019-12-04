RUBY VIRGINIA HURLESS, age 91, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 3:50 a.m. at Carriage Court of Washington CH.

She was born on December 20, 1927 in Clay County, West Virginia to James Hiriam and Jessie Mabel Facemire Moore. She was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School. Ruby retired from Fisher's Big Wheel in Washington CH after twenty-three years of service. She was a faithful member at the Grace Community Church and was also the recording secretary for the Women's Post Auxiliary 4964. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, going to church, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald William Hurless; son, John Hurless; daughter, Carol Langley; and siblings, Dana Moore, Mary Walters, James Moore, Charles Moore, Marie Wilson, and John Ackley.

Survivors include her children, Michael Lee (Terri) Hurless, Shirley Ann (Stephen) Pond, and Pamela Grace (Michael) Strahler; grandchildren, Bryan (Tina) Hurless, Kristy Eggleton, Travis (Shelly) Pond, Farrah (Eric) Guerrant, Jackie (Zach) See, Hillary Strahler, Michael (Stephanie) Langley, Michelle (Rob) Vickers, and Belinda Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Meredith, Karlee, Siara, Bryce, Kenly, Hannah, Sarah, Peyton, Matthew, Andrew, Emma, Hallie, Ezra, Naomi, Sasha, and Corey; sister, Helen Mitchell; niece, Jana Mitchell; nephew, Mark

Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Roy Langley. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of friends, and her extended family in West Virginia.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160, with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow at the Highlawn Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Monday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com