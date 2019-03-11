RUSSELL EUGENE "GENE" NANCE JR., age 66, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:05 p.m. at the The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He was born on October 21, 1952 in Fort Lee, Virginia to the late Russell and Ingeborg Dallmeyer Nance. He was a 1972 graduate of Washington High School. Gene had worked in security and maintenance at Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Fayette County Community Action, and also the former Fayette Ambulance Service. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, detailing cars, and had a love for animals.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Janie Arledge Nance, whom he married on April 10, 1976; children, Chuck (April) Flora, Brad (Diane) Flora, and Scott (Angie) Nance; grandchildren, Townzen (Sam) Flora, Kyle (Kaleigh) Flora, Zachary (Sylvee) Barney, Drake Barney, Ashley (Chris) Flora, Jasmine (KC) Flora, Tyler Flora, Damon Flora, Ryan Flora, Echo Flora, Kinley Nance, and Kailyn Nance; great-grandchildren, Riley, Remington, Paisley, Harper, Scarlett, Emmy, Lucas, Huxlee, Lynny, Avery, and Talon; siblings, Becky (Terry) Smith, and Tony Nance; his grand-dog, Boozer; and his faithful feline companion, Sophie. Also surviving are several aunts, one uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com