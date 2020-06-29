Russell H. Yeoman, age 75, of Milledgeville, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, July 27, 2020. Born in Madison Mills, he was the son of Walter Alton and Harriett Lucille Moore Yeoman. Rusty is survived by his wife, and companion of over 32 years, Debbie Yeoman. He was a graduate of Miami Trace High School, entered the Army and served two tours of Vietnam and Germany. Rusty was the owner of Yeoman Construction and in his younger days, operated a Gulf Station on Rt. 35, was a truck driver, a heavy equipment mechanic and participated in Demolition Derbys. He loved to fish and play cards. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Mindi Osborne and Scott (Heather) Curtis of Jeffersonville and Amber (Branson) Self of Bloomingburg. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren: Autumn, Peyton, Ashton, Aidan, Braddon, Bryson, Seth and Victoria; and his sister, Linda (Samuel) Wilcox. Russell was preceded in death by his son, Scott Yeoman, and sister, Carolyn Ann Hammond. At his request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Fayette County Veterans Services. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland nurses, Rebecca and Leslie. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.