Russell Neil Wood, 69, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Russell was born September 27, 1949, in Columbus, Ohio to Earl and Sarah Alice Sutton Wood. He lived most of his life in this community.

Before his retirement in 2010, he had been a street department employee for the City of Washington Court House.

Russell loved yard sales and going to restaurants.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Susan Elizabeth Weaver on April 10, 2018, and eleven siblings, William, Edgar, Richard and James Wood, Shirley Yahn, Dorothy Stolzenburg, Rosabelle Gilpen, Wanda Helfrich, Barbara Anders, Thelma Distelhorst and Mary Wood.

Russell is survived by a daughter, Terra (Tony) Helterbridle of Chillicothe; three step-sons children, Mike Paul of Yellowbud, Shane Paul of Greenfield, Brian Paul of Indianapolis; 17 grandchildren; a great granddaughter and a sister, Janet Oyer of Greenfield.

The funeral will be Monday, September 16, 2019 , at 1: 30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 Noon Monday until time of the service.

