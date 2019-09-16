Russell Neil Wood

  • "Russell was a very kind man and our prayers go out to the..."
    - Kathy Jones
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
The funeral for Russell Neil Wood, 69, of Washington Court House, was held Monday, September 26, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Blayne Wood, Tony Helterbridle, Mike, Shane and Brian Paul and Terry Anders.

Russell, a long time city street maintenance worker and widower of Susan Weaver Wood, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.
Published in Record Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
