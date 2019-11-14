Rusty Lee Bainter, 62, of Washington CH passed away on Monday, November 13, 2019 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

Rusty was born on February 16, 1957 in Washington CH to Willard and Carolyn (Grate) Bainter. His career in truck driving spanned over 40 years with Cottrill Trucking, R&L Carriers and Sewell Trucking. He was better known to many by "Rusty Nail" his CB handle. He was a long-time member of the local Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed church at the Hickory Lane Church of Christ and attended when he was able.

Rusty was preceded in death by his father.

Along with his mother, Rusty is survived by his children, Dusty (Michelle) Bainter, Mindy (Matthew) Artcliff and Samantha Bainter, all of WCH; grandchildren, Carter, Jenna and Dustin Bainter and Joey Johnson; sisters, Susan (Tom) Bunnell and Tammy Morris; brothers, Gary (Jane) Bainter and Ricky (Debbie) Bainter; as well as, many extended family members and the many friends he made along the way.

A funeral service is planned for 1pm on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11am until the time of service.

