Ruth Eleanor Garringer, 90, of Jamestown, Oh passed away peacefully at Elmcroft of Xenia on May 09, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul D. and Cleo E. Garringer; brother, Robert B. Garringer and great-nephew, Matthew D. Gohlke. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Garringer; nieces: Kaye (Charles) Grimes, Karen Gohlke, Jill (Frank) Edelinski and Joni (Bob) Allen as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. Ruth was a 1947 graduate of Silvercreek High School and trained as a cosmetologist. She served as a Sunday school teacher and soloist for many years at the First Baptist Church of Jamestown, where she was a member. Condolences may be made to the family at: www.powerskell.com Charles Grimes will be officiating graveside services on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Silvercreek I Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Elmcroft of Xenia and Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided.

Published in Record Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
