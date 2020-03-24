Ruth Jane Moore Eggleton, 89, of New Holland, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 12:12 a.m. at her residence. She had been in failing health.

She was born September 6, 1930, to James Lemuel and Laura Mae McClain Moore in Scott Depot, WV where she lived most of her life before moving to the New Holland community in1965.

Ruth was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She spent much of her life assisting her husband as partner on their farms; doing yardwork; planting gardens and raising her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her, and will be dearly missed.

On September 11, 1947, she married Charles Clifton (Sam) Eggleton. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2015. She was also preceded by five brothers, Earl, Don, Arley, Claude and Charles Moore and two sisters, Cora Dozier and Mable Perry and two grandchildren, Lori Petitt and Keith Eggleton.

Mrs. Eggleton is survived by four children, Larry (Susan) Eggleton, David (Brenda) Eggleton, Terry Diana Eggleton and Rita (Buck) Caulley, all of Washington Court House; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Wayne (Karen) Moore of Winfield, WV and Frank Moore, of Parkersburg, WV; a sister Barbara (Paul) Finley of Huntington, WV and a sister-in-law, Kitty Moore of Winfield.

In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for family at New Holland Cemetery and will be officiated by Rev. Larry Doss, minister at the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

