A private graveside service for Ruth Jane Moore Eggleton, 89, of New Holland, was held Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the New Holland Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Doss, minister at the New Holland Church of Christ in Christian Union, officiating. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Ruth, widow of Charles (Sam) Eggleton, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She had been in failing health.