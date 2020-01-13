Ruth M. Reid, age 92, of Mt. Sterling, OH, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Sterling Place in Mt. Sterling. Born in Williamsport, OH to the late Hershel and Eva Long, Ruth was a graduate of Monroe High School, Class of 1944 and later graduated from Bliss Business College in Columbus, OH. She retired in 1992, after many years, as a book keeper with the Grove City Farmer's Exchange. Ruth was a member of the former VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Harrisburg, OH. She was a long-time member of Madison Mills United Methodist Church and a member of the Mt. Sterling, Harrisburg and Clarks Lake Senior Citizens. She volunteered for many years at the Mt. Sterling Community Center. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Dwight Reid, who died in 2000. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Paul and Eldon Long, her sisters Mildred Morgan and Florence Long and by her grandson Collin Matthew Ewing. Ruth is survived by her children: Gerald & Kathie Reid of Wooster, OH and Janet & Ron Brown of Mt. Sterling; her grandchildren: Stacie (Kyle) Miller, Scott (Jessica) Reid, Jenna Reid, Hollie (Chris) Carter and Dustin (Becky) Brown; great-grandchildren: Avery and Emelia Clemens, Reid Carter and Cameron, Brooklyn, Sophia and Becca Brown; brother-in-law Bob Morgan; sister-in-law Lois Long; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2020 at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12:00p.m. WEDNESDAY with Reverend Dortha Ross, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Muhlenburg Cemetery, Darbyville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Ruth's name to Loving Care Hospice, 56 South Oak Street, London, OH 43140 www.lovingcare.us. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Reid Family.