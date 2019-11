A memorial service for Samuel L. Victor, 65, of Washington C.H., was held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Henry, minister at the church, officiating. Paula Campbell was the organist. Melissa Lowery gave a tribute in memory of her uncle.

Sam, husband of MaryAnn Harper Victor, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the Arthur James Cancer Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington C.H.