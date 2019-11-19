Samuel Leeman Hedges, 92, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 1:03 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where he had been a patient since Saturday.

Sam was born December 29, 1926, at Tarlton, Ohio to Clyde and Genevieve Rose Pritchard Hedges. He was a graduate of Salt Creek Township High School in Pickaway County.

He had formerly worked in the baggage room at the C & LE Bus Station in Dayton. He was a printer at NCR in Washington Court House from 1946-1971. He then worked at the Brown and Kroger Printing Company in Dayton for 2½ years. In 1974, he purchased one-half interest of the Wilson-Hedges Printing Company. He retired in 1989. He then was a driver for Gusweiler GM Center.

Sam was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church where he had served as an usher. He was a 35-year member of the Good Hope Lions Club, assisted with the Lions Club candy store and enjoyed all aspects of being a Lions Club member. In 2006, he was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by Lions International. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and served aboard the USS Prairie in Japan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Dean, William and Darrel Hedges.

Sam was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, the former Roberta Glenna "Bobbie" Hooker, whom he married December 31, 1947; a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Anne and Douglas Harrison of Wilmington, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, Steven Dean and Michele Marie Owens Hedges of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, Matty Harrison, Hilarie Ann Roscoe and her husband, Mike, and Wesley Steven Hedges and his wife, Shannon and three great grandchildren, Joseph Michael Roscoe, Finley Steven Hedges and Mae Eleanor Hedges.

In keeping with his wishes, Sam's body was donated to The Ohio State University Department of Anatomy for medical research.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at Donnellsville in Clark County, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

