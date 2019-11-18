Samuel Lewis Victor, 65, of Washington C.H., Ohio passed in his sleep Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the James Cancer Hospital.

Sam is survived by his wife, the former MaryAnn Harper; children, Amanda Victor of Pennsylvania, Jessi Dotson ( Billy) of North Lewisburg, Tyler Gossman of Washington C.H., Shane Blackwell (Melissa) of Smyrna, Tenn.; his grandchildren: Harper, Corbin, Sammy and Maggie Dotson, Zack and McKensie Blackwell; great-grandson, Ford Blackwell of Tenn. Sam was a cherished brother of Mary (Melvin) Garrabrant of Johnstown, Dorothy (Donald) McGlothlin of Centerburg and Melvin Lowrey of Newark. Sam is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Lawrence and Macie Dearmon Victor and his beloved sister, Martha Lowrey.

Sam was a former Machinist for 20+ years with Nippert Company Delaware, Ohio, and Mueller Industries throughout the state of Tennessee. After moving back to Ohio he was the General Manager of Food Court at the CMH Airport and a manager with Donotas. Sam was currently employed with Buckley Brothers, Inc. in Washington Court House.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Henry officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

