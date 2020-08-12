1/
Sandra Lynn Harvey
1944 - 2020
SANDRA LYNN "SANDY" HARVEY, age 76, of Washington CH, formerly of Bellevue, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:16 a.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

She was born on February 5, 1944 in Kent County, Michigan to Wendell and Dorothy Wilson Hansen. She was a graduate of Bellevue Senior High. Sandy was a stay-at-home wife and mother to her three children. Sandy was an active member at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Washington CH. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, entertaining, and being with her family.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Harvey, whom she married on August 27, 1965; daughter, Kelly Doles; and brother-in-law, Stephen Doster.

Survivors include her children, Kim (Steve) Majkowski, and Matthew Harvey; son-in-law, Gary Doles; and sister, Linny Doster. Also surviving are nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Record Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
