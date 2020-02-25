Sara Ruth Moore, age 93, of Leesburg, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Four Seasons of Washington C.H. Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on December 6, 1926 in Leesburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late James M. and Jessie Mae (Courtney) Puckett. She was a homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Samantha. She is survived by two sons, Charles Moore of Washington C.H. and Gary (Donna) Moore of Leesburg; two daughters, Linda (Mike) Bales of New Vienna and Connie (Roger) Richardson of North Chicago, IL; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Moore on September 17, 1998; one brother, Roy Puckett; two sisters, Helen McCarty and Mary Shelnutt. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg with Rev. Vic Adams officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Memory Gardens in Hillsboro. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhome.cc