Sarah was born December 10, 1980 at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. She was a 1999 graduate of Miami Trace High School. She passed away on May 1. Sarah was preceded in death by her mother Teresa Bryant and her grandfather Donald Moore, both of Bloomingburg. Sarah is survived by her children Reed Gargyi, Corbin Gargyi, Asa Gargyi, Makenna Gargyi, Hayden Gargyi and Jasper Curnutte. In addition, to her beloved children, Sarah is survived by her brothers Patrick Bryant (Upper Arlington) and James Bryant (Bloomingburg), her father Timmy Bryant (Bloomingburg), her grandmother June (Houseman) Moore (Bloomingburg) as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. After high school Sarah served in the Navy. She had an insatiable appetite for knowledge, loved music and poetry. Sarah will be remembered for her infectious laughter and beautiful smile.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store