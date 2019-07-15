SARAH CATHERINE LEISURE, age 62, of Williamsport, formerly of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:55 p.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center after a two-year battle with cancer.

She was born on January 16, 1957 in Clark County to the late Robert Edwin and Sarah Patricia Shirey Dean. She was a graduate of Washington High School. Sarah was a loving wife and mother and stayed at home to raise her two daughters. She enjoyed travelling, gardening, being with her family, and the light of her life, her granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband, Darrell Eugene Leisure, whom she married on February 4, 1975; children, Lori (Tony) Liff, and Bethany Leisure; granddaughter, Hallie Elizabeth Liff; and siblings, Mark Dean, Meg (Mike) Cruea, John (Dena) Dean, and Julie (Chris Bloch) Dean. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Adena Cancer Center, 4435 St Rt 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

In keeping with Sarah's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com