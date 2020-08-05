1/
Sarah J. Shortreed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sarah J. Shortreed, age 81 of Groveport, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Retired from Lucent. Lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Lithopolis. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Shortreed and son, William D. Minshall; parents, James and Dorothy Minshall; brother, James A. Minshall. Survived by brothers, Paul and Carl Minshall; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Linda and Terry Palm. Visitation will be Friday, August 7th from 12 noon until 2 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport followed by entombment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Family request guest wear masks. Share at www.orwoodyard.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved