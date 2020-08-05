Sarah J. Shortreed, age 81 of Groveport, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Retired from Lucent. Lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Lithopolis. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Shortreed and son, William D. Minshall; parents, James and Dorothy Minshall; brother, James A. Minshall. Survived by brothers, Paul and Carl Minshall; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Linda and Terry Palm. Visitation will be Friday, August 7th from 12 noon until 2 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport followed by entombment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Family request guest wear masks. Share at www.orwoodyard.com