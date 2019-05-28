SCOTT MAAG II, age 38, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 6:57 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

He was born on January 15, 1981 in Fayette County to Lori Graham Ferdinandsen. He was a 1999 graduate of Miami Trace High School and then attended Southern State Community College where he received his CDLs for trucking. Scott was a member of the track team and also participated in the Miami Trace Marching Band. Scott had previously worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Palm Harbor Homes, and the Wal-Mart Distribution Center. He enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, watching the Cleveland Browns, wrestling, and watching his boys play baseball.

Scott was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Andy and Lilly Mae Robinette Graham.

Survivors include his mother and father, Lori and Richard Ferdinandsen; children, Skylar Maag and his special friend, Alexis, and Ethan Maag and his special friend, Casey; siblings, Ashley Knisley and her special friend, Craig, and Megan Ferdinandsen and her special friend, Austin; aunts, Thelma Bunch, Gloria Mundy, Sharon Graham, and Dennis (Brenda) Graham; nephews, Lane Knisley, Cole Knisley, and Garrett Dolphin; special cousin, Barb Bunch; and the mother of his children, Kristen Lewis. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summers Funeral Home to help cover funeral expenses.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 4-8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com