It is with broken hearts that we announce that Sharon A. Clemans, 77, took her last breath on this earth, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Sharon was born on Nov 9th, 1942 in Washington Court House, Ohio where she lived most of her life. She was raised by loving parents, Sara F. Carr (Wright) and Delbert (Ooky) Carr.

Our mom was our best friend. She was funny, loved to have a good time, play games, loved reading and books, hot chocolate and she was oddly obsessed with the movies of the Halloween series. She lived her last four years in Xenia, Ohio, with her eldest daughter Lisa. When asked what she loved most in the world, she would say any time that she could get her 4 daughters together with her. She loved family period. She may not have been rich or famous or have changed the world, but to us, she was the world and will always be loved and missed.

Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Sara F. Carr (Wright), father Delbert E. Carr and great grandson Luke Murphy, who was laid to rest on the day Sharon died. She is survived by a sister, Marlene Phipps of Texas, daughters, Lisa Clemans of Xenia, Tammy Clemans of Greenfield, Melinda (Robbie) Wightman, of Washington Court House and Michelle (James) Clemans-Tranner, of Washington Court House. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her two beloved cats Toby and Sophie Clemans.

As my mother wanted, there will be not be a visitation or funeral. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be placed beside her mothers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in her name, to your favorite pet organization or charity.