A private funeral for Sharon C. Kelley, 73, of Greenfield, was held Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with Danny Dodds, minister at the Greenfield Church of Christ, officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in New Holland Cemetery were Jimmy, Richie and Bryan Kelley, Scott and Levi Carter and Joe Price.

Sharon, wife of Jimmy Kelly, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.