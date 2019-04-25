Sharon Clark, age 78, of Orient, OH, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Columbus, OH just one day shy of being married for 50 years to the love of her life, Jim Clark. Born in Pickaway County, OH to the late Paul and Willa Bullock, Sharon was a graduate of Walnut Township High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Raymon Bullock and her grandson Ryan Teets. Sharon is survived by her loving husband James O. Clark, her children James E. Clark of Indiana, Holly (Mike) Wolford of Findlay, OH, Sharon Lee (Joe) Clark-Ward of Washington Court House, OH and Todd Eugene (Cathy) Clark of Johnstown, OH, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, sister-in-law Lavonne Melvin and her family of Bloomingburg, OH, many cousins, and the extended and loving Clark Family. Family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00p.m. TUESDAY at the PORTER-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, OH 43143 (740)-869-2777 where her Funeral Service will be held 11:00a.m. WEDNESDAY, MAY 1, 2019. Burial will follow at Fox-Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville, OH. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Clark Family.