Sharon Kay Lynch, 72, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10:51 a.m. at Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she had been a patient two days. She had been in failing health.

Sharon was born October 28, 1946, in Fayette County, Ohio to Harold and Amy Moore Ramey. She was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School in Greenfield and lived most of her life in this community.

She had formerly been a sales clerk at K-Mart and Big Bear and had also worked at Domino's and the YMCA.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Lewis Lynch, Jr.; three children, Ernest L. Lynch, III and his wife, Kathleen, of Ft. Myers, TX, Loretta Dryden and Phoebe Bradshaw, both of Washington Court House; three grandchildren, Blake Bradshaw, Cheyanne Bradshaw and Michael John Lynch and a brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Rajean Ramey of Xenia.

The funeral will be Monday, February 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in

Washington Court House. Burial will follow in the Sabina Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

