SHARON L. THABAT-MOHOMED, age 73, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:25 p.m. at Signature HealthCare of Fayette County.

She was born on June 27, 1945 in Franklin County to the late Lloyd and Mary Turner Spires. She was a 1963 graduate of Grove City High School. Sharon attended The University of Southern California where she received her Associate's Degree in Accounting. She had worked as an accountant at Patton's Wall Coverings in Columbus for many years. Sharon also attended the Presbyterian Church in Franklin County. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, and being with her family.

Survivors include her children, Rosalie (Steve) Thomas, Sharon K. Enser, Lawrence Taylor Enser, Charles (Kami) Crum, and Jennifer Crum; grandchildren, Cristina Crum, Rebecca Crum, Dazea Enser, and Everestt Enser; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Johnson. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Clary officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com