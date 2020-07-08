Shawna Jo Nicole Vassar, 21, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 9:23 p.m. as the result of an automobile accident in Bloomingburg.

Shawna was born May 6, 1999, in Hillsboro, Ohio to Shawn Patrick and Marnita Darlene Trent Vassar. She was a graduate of Miami Trace High School and a lifelong resident of this community

She was a stocker at Phantom Fireworks near Bloomingburg.

Shawna was preceded in death by her mother on October 4, 2011, and her maternal grandparents, Arnold and Joann Cain Trent.

She is survived by her father, Shawn Patrick Vassar, a sister, Ashley Telles of Pancoastburg; niece and nephew, Aubrey-Ana and Aiden; her paternal grandparents, Larry Vassar of Portsmouth and Patricia Bihl of Wheelersburg, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Larry Vassar, Jr. of Washington Court House, Robert (Annette) Vassar of Columbus, Steve (Lori) Vassar and Scott (Tricia) Vassar, all of Wheelersburg and several cousins.

There will be no funeral service.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.

