Sheri Lynn Siniff, 56, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. at her residence after a nearly two-year battle with cancer.

Sheri was born April 8, 1964, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Charles L. "Bud" and Mildred A. Morris Hunt. She was a 1982 graduate of Miami Trace High School and was a lifelong resident of this community.

She was a planner/scheduler at Calmar from 1989 to 2000, and then was financial secretary at the Grace United Methodist Church for 17 years.

Sheri attended the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. She loved taking trips to Las Vegas and going on cruises. She had a passion for baking and taking care of others and especially adored her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sheri is survived by her husband, Wayne Siniff, whom she married November 23, 1985; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and T. J. Huelsman of Centerville; a son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Sarah Siniff of Fairborn; two grandchildren, Audrey and Grant Huelsman; a sister, Cathy Hunt Shepard and her husband, Rick; a brother, Lonnie Hunt and his wife, Janet, all of Washington Court House and nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church with the Rev. Todd Wallace, pastor at the church, and Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Friends may call at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church Saturday from 12 Noon until time of the service.

A private family burial service will take place at the Bloomingburg Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 South Main Street, Suite 3, or the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, 4679 State Route 41, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the family requests that all guests wear a mask or face covering.

