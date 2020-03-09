SHERRY HOPE GRIEVES, age 80, of Washington CH, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 8:08 a.m. at her home.

She was born on February 3, 1940 in Ross County to John Franklin and Belma Mae Parker Renner. After high-school graduation, Sherry worked as a nurse's aide for over thirty years. She had been a member at the Community of Christ Church in Chillicothe. Sherry was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. She enjoyed quilting, dancing, and being with her family.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Gilbert "Gib" Grieves, whom she married on June 14, 1959; step-son, Michael Grieves; and siblings, Faith Kelly, and John R. "Jack" Renner.

Survivors include her children, Bruce Gilbert Grieves, and Brad Phillip Grieves and his significant other, Cindy Leisure; sister-in-law, Barbara Jean Renner; and her special friend, George Kingery.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com.