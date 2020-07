Sherry L. DeHass, 62, of Sabina, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Her funeral service will be on Friday at 1:30 at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Visitation will be from Noon until 1:30. Burial will be in Sabina Cemetery. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com