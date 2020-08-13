Shirley A. Hendricks, 84 of Milledgeville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 with her loving husband and her family by her side. Born February 26, 1936 in Fayette County, the daughter of Arnett O. and Bernice Marie Houseman Kelley. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Hendricks. A graduate of Washington High School, she retired from the school system, working in Milledgeville, Jasper Township and Jeffersonville. She was a devoted daughter and Christian, extremely dedicated to her role as wife, mother, grandmother and a great friend to all the children she knew in the schools. Also, a lifetime of loving her spaniels. A woman of many talents, she loved her fish, flowers inside and outside her home, writing and reading poetry. In addition to her many talents and joys, getting her son Michael through medical school was a great source of pride. Shirley is also survived by her children; Cindy (Jon) Cox of Jeffersonville and Dr. Michael (Jeannette) Hendricks of Clarksville. Grandchildren; Alicia (Nate) Dill and Shayne Hendricks. Great grandchildren; Roman and Macklin. Siblings; George "Ronnie" Kelly, Sandra Jean Wilt, Nina Kelly and Gina Gardner. Her visitation will be on Monday August 17, 2020 from Noon until 1:30 at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. The funeral service will begin at 1:30. Burial will be in the Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com.