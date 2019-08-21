Shirley Ann Moats, 73, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 5:36 p.m. shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Shirley was born September 24, 1945, in Columbus, Ohio to Jay and Martha Ellen Brown Jobe. She spent her youth in New Holland and graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1963. She lived her adult life in Washington Court House.

She worked in the office and in human resources at Armco for 30 years and was a secretary for home health and human resources at Fayette County Memorial Hospital from 2005 to 2013.

Shirley was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she formerly was an elder and trustee.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, James Moats.

She is survived by her husband, Jack G. Moats whom she married October 25, 1969; a son and daughter-in-law, Jack G. and Brooke Moats; three grandchildren, Drew, Mia and Allie Moats, all of Washington Court House and a brother-in-law, Robert L. Moats of Frankfort.

The funeral will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Washington Court House with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church Sunday from 2-5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 214 North Hinde Street, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

