The funeral for Shirley Ann Moats, 73, of Washington Court House, was held Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Gray Marshall, pastor at the church, officiating. Mary Sue Spengler was the organist. Eddie Fisher gave a tribute on behalf of former Armco employees.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Drew Moats, Dan Brown, John Moats, Matt Hosterman, Billy Halliday, Eddie Fisher and Jarrod Egan.

Shirley, a former human resources employee at Armco and Fayette County Memorial Hospital and wife of Jack G. Moats, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, shortly after arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.