SHIRLEY ANN SOUTHER, age 83 years young, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 3:40 a.m. at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 19, 1935 in Ross County to Homer and Faye Davis Conaway. She retired from Garner's 76 Truck Stop where she worked as a waitress for many years. She was a long time member of the Maple Grove United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, taking in stray animals, feeding birds and squirrels, sitting on her front porch, just enjoying nature.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Marilee Conaway.

Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas L. Souther, whom she married on December 9, 1950. Shirley's legacy of love will be carried on by her six children, Marilyn (Doug Hayburn), Tommy (Audra), Tonda, Tami (Bob Beatty), Dewayne, and Michael (Amy). She cherished her eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and fifteen great-great-grandchildren; and her brothers; Kenny (Henrietta) Conaway, and George (Phyllis) Conaway. She will be missed by her family, friends, and her large extended family.

The viewing will be held on on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11-1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com