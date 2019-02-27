Shirley I. Ferneau, 103, of Washington Court House died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 5:08 a.m. at Court House Manor where she had been residing since September 2017.

Mrs. Ferneau was born January 4, 1916, at Buford in Highland County, Ohio to William and Minnie Moberly Rosselott. She moved to Washington C.H. in 1950 from Greenfield.

She worked at the Greenfield Shoe Factory and National Cash Register for many years and retired, at the age of 70, from the Fayette County Clerk of Courts office.

Her hobbies were reading, crocheting and, for many years, ballroom dancing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Edwin E. Wolfe and Richard Ferneau; a brother, Joseph H. Rosselott; two sisters, Norma M. Achor and Frances Quigley; three nieces, Mary Frances Quigley, Ruth Ann Derbyshire and Anna Louise Osborn and two nephews, Billy Dale Achor and Kenneth Rosselott.

Mrs. Ferneau is survived by a niece, Deborah (Alan) Hertlein of Lynchburg; two nephews, Leonard (Kim) Rosselott of Wilmington and Billy Gene (Peggy) Rosselott of Lynchburg; great nieces and nephews and several special friends.

In accordance with Mrs. Ferneau's wishes, her body will be cremated. There will be no visitation or service. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date in Buford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

