Shirley Jane Black
SHIRLEY JANE BLACK, age 88, of Washington CH, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at her home.

She was born on July 29, 1931 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Margaret Lee Vandergrift. She graduated high school in Pittsburgh. Shirley stayed home to raise her three children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Shirley was a member at the Grace Community Church in Washington CH. She always enjoyed the "finer things in life," being a hostess and entertaining, shopping, working in her yard, and being with her family and grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Benson Black, whom she married on September 11, 1950; and sister, Nancy (Elmer) Hohn.

Survivors include her children, James Joseph Black, Kevin Benson (Brad) Black, Leslie (Mike) Meadows; grandchildren, Monica Lee (Kory) Flath, Michael Ryan (Bethany) Meadows; great-granddaughter, Peyton MacKenzie Flath; and nieces, Karen (Michael) McKee, and Susan (Tim) Bursby. Also surviving are several cousins and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace Community Church with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating with burial to follow

at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the church on Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
