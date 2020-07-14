1/
Shirley Jo Yankie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Jo Yankie, 78, of Washington C.H., died on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Court House Manor Assisted Living Facility. On Friday, November 14, 1941 she was born in Columbus, the daughter of the late Edward Vernon and Thelma Monetta Dwyer McClure.

She married Calvin Eugene Provens on March 21, 1970 and he preceded her in death on March 18, 1989. She married Willard Earl Yankie on August 22, 1990 and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2008.

She is survived by several cousins, step grandchildren and nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.

Shirley Jo was a graduate of the Edward Lee McClain High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Ohio University, Athens.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the ANDERSON-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Greenfield with Rev. Dan Justice officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery. Family and friends can visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers please remember Shirley Jo by making a contribution to the Fayette County Humane Society, 153 S Main Street, Washington C.H., OH 43160. Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Shirley Jo on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home
306 South Washington Street
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 381-3066
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved