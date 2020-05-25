STACEY L. LONG, age 85, of South Salem, passed away from this life on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 6:24 a.m. at his home. He was born on January 29, 1935 in Madison County to John F. and Ruth E. Groves Long. Stacey proudly served his country in the US Army. Stacey had worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Fayette County Sheriff's Department prior to joining his father in business where they owned and operated Long's Tire Service. He finished his work career at the Ohio Department of Transportation in Chillicothe. Stacey and his wife, Carolyn, attended the Greenfield Church of Christ. He enjoyed raising horses, trail riding, horse racing, and being with his family and grandchildren. Stacey was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Judith Long, Teresa Hendricks, and Shelby Creech. Survivors include his loving wife, Carolyn Sue McClaskie Long, whom he married on October 30, 1965; his son and daughter-in-law, Shannon L. and Lisa Long; grandchildren, Kelsey (Jeremiah) Roberts, Hunter Long, and Hayley Long; and siblings, Marty (Cathy) Long of Jeffersonville, Phyllis Jardine of Centerville, Janet Snyder of Coshocton, and Carol Sue (Billy) Williamson of Milledgeville. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160. The graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the South Solon Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com
Published in Record Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.