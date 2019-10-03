Stanley M. (Sonny) Graumlich, Jr. quietly slipped away from his journey in this life Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was 77, having been born September 14, 1942.

Sonny was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Stanley Graumlich and Mary Alice (Stoddard) Graumlich. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Suellen Radabaugh, Stephen, Sidney and Sally Graumlich, nieces and nephews, Brandy, Jon, Jeffrey and Christine as well spouses and children.

Although he came into this world with a different, limited bundle of skills and abilities, through the dedication of his parents he lived a rich and meaningful life. By living a mainstreamed life, he touched many families. The family wants to express its deep appreciation to those in the community that reached out to Sonny, lifted him up and added to the meaning and pleasure of his life.

Further, there is a debt of gratitude to his caregivers that were devoted to Sonny over the decades of his life. We shall never be able to repay you for your love, hard work and dedication to Sonny, his parents and his family. Leading by example, Sonny simply made us all better people. We are proud of our parents for stepping up to this challenge, we are proud of the community in its part of this accomplishment, we are humbled by the dedication of his caregivers. All of you leave behind shoes that his brothers and sisters will never be able to fill. Thank You, Thank you, Thank You!!!!

The funereal will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fayette Regional Humane Society, 153 South Main Street, Suite 3, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

