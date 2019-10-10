The funeral for Stanley M. (Sonny) Graumlich, Jr., 77, of Washington Court House was held Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Karen Kepner, pastor at the Grace Lutheran Church in Colfax, Ohio, officiating. Remembrances were offered by Sonny's siblings, Stephen Graumlich, Sally Graumlich and Suellen Radabaugh. Sally and Steve also read poems.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Stephen Graumlich, Sally Graumlich, Brandy Graumlich, Suellen and Jon Radabaugh, Timothy Campbell and Robert Shaw.

Sonny died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Mount Carmel Grove City Medical Center.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.