Stanley Perry, 89, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at his Jeffersonville, Ohio residence. He was born March 18, 1930 in Milledgeville, Ohio, to John and Martha Cotton Perry. Stanley retired from Fields Roofing after 67 years of dedication.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Perry; children: Stanley Ervin Perry (Phyllis), John Perry (Teresa), Earl Perry; stepson, Michael Forrest; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one niece; one nephew.

Stanley is preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Perry and stepson, Ronald Forrest.

Private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.

Powers-Kell Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences to Stanley's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com