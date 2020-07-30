1/1
Stephen A. Self
STEPHEN A. "STEVE" SELF, age 70, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:57 a.m. at his home.

He was born on January 21, 1950 in Franklin County to Robert E. and Dorothy J. Gilmore Self. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School and a 1972 graduate of The Ohio State University. He retired from doing insurance and finances after many years of service in Fayette County. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed history, reading, gardening, cooking, and was an avid Ohio State football fan.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam Self, and Bobby Self; father-in-law, Gene Doyle; and brother-in-law, Matt Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Doyle Self, whom he married on October 3, 1976; children, Brandon (April) Self, Shane (Shellie) Self, and Samantha (Rick) Garrison; grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Alora, and Tristan Self, Kendal and Karley Garrison, and Thomas (Cheyanne) Ball; great-grandson, Killian Ball; sister and brother-in-law, Claudia (Barry) Hidy, aunt and uncle, Clinton and Rhoda Gilmore; mother-in-law, Sue Doyle; sisters-in-law, Cindy Self, Missy Wilkerson, Jeannie (Dan) Schleich, and Pam (Mark) Johnson; and good friend, Jim Berry. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice in Steve's memory.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rick Garrison officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com



Published in Record Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
