STEPHEN A. "STEVE" SELF, age 70, of Washington CH, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:57 a.m. at his home.

He was born on January 21, 1950 in Franklin County to Robert E. and Dorothy J. Gilmore Self. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington High School and a 1972 graduate of The Ohio State University. He retired from doing insurance and finances after many years of service in Fayette County. Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed history, reading, gardening, cooking, and was an avid Ohio State football fan.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sam Self, and Bobby Self; father-in-law, Gene Doyle; and brother-in-law, Matt Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Doyle Self, whom he married on October 3, 1976; children, Brandon (April) Self, Shane (Shellie) Self, and Samantha (Rick) Garrison; grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Alora, and Tristan Self, Kendal and Karley Garrison, and Thomas (Cheyanne) Ball; great-grandson, Killian Ball; sister and brother-in-law, Claudia (Barry) Hidy, aunt and uncle, Clinton and Rhoda Gilmore; mother-in-law, Sue Doyle; sisters-in-law, Cindy Self, Missy Wilkerson, Jeannie (Dan) Schleich, and Pam (Mark) Johnson; and good friend, Jim Berry. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice in Steve's memory.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rick Garrison officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com