We humbly submit to the Holy will of Almighty God who has spoken yet again. Steven Andrew Haithcock, Sr. was called to rest on Saturday June 22, 2019 being 66 years, 4 months and 11 days. Born February 11, 1953 to Esto Sr. and Evelyn Dahmer Haithcock in Washington C.H., Ohio.

Steve was a 1972 graduate of Washington Senior High School where he participated in R.O.T.C. and played Blue Lion Varsity Football. He was later employed at Johnson Controls, in Greenfield, Ohio for 25 years.

Surviving are two sons: Steven, Jr. (Angie) Haithcock and Christopher Haithcock, both of Washington C.H., Ohio, along with five loving grandchildren: Hannah, Isaiah, Noah, Morgan and Edie Mae. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Christine Painter Haithcock, of Washington C.H., Ohio.

Steve's devoted and loving brother and sisters are Esto, Jr. (Kathy) Haithcock, Cynthia Ann (Phillip, Sr.) Collie, and Denise Harris, all of Washington C.H., Ohio; Glenna Cross of Columbus, Ohio and Sherri (Gary) Lyon of North Carolina. He has a very special aunt and friend, Annetta Smith of Washington C.H., Ohio.

Those preceding him in death are his parents and a grandson in infancy.

Having been raised in the All Nations Church of Christ, Steve confessed his faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the now Burning Bush Community Church.

We once again recognize and accept the will of our gracious Heavenly Father.

LET THE CHURCH SAY AMEN

A funeral service will take place at 12pm noon on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington C.H. with Pastor Esto Hathcock, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Bloomingburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday the 28th at the funeral home from 5 to 8pm.

