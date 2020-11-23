1/
Susan H. Wissinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

The funeral for Susan Hayman Wissinger, 79, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Monday, November 23, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Kevin Stuckey, minister at the Leesburg Church of Christ, officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends. Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Brad and Tanner Ford, and Jim and Brian Stuckey. Susan, widow of James E. Wissinger, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Washington C.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Record Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Burial
Washington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved