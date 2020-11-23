The funeral for Susan Hayman Wissinger, 79, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Monday, November 23, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with the Kevin Stuckey, minister at the Leesburg Church of Christ, officiating. Several memorial tributes were offered by family members and friends. Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Brad and Tanner Ford, and Jim and Brian Stuckey. Susan, widow of James E. Wissinger, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE of Washington C.H.