Susan Hayman Wissinger, 79, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 8:20 a.m. at Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County where she had been a patient two weeks.

Sue was born August 14, 1941, in Wilmington, Delaware, the daughter of Blanche Catherine Hayman. She moved to Washington Court House in 1975, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She worked at Calmar for 27 years before her retirement in 2003.

On January 21, 1983, she married James Edward Wissinger. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2015. She was also preceded by her mother.

She is survived by an aunt, Ethel Rockeman of Georgetown, DE; a cousin, Diane Donitor of Baltimore, MD; sisters-in-law, Helen Brown, Fran VanDyke and her husband, Robert, and Jean Wissinger, all of Washington Court House and Margaret Hirn of Columbus; a good friend, Doris Henley of Ashville, NC and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Monday, November 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Kevin Stuckey, minister at the Leesburg Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 11 a.m. until time of the service.

