Susannah Brock Brubaker "Susie" Lyons, 65, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Susie was born September 1, 1953, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Robert Lee and Betty Brock Brubaker. She was a 1971 graduate of Washington Senior High School and received a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University.

She had formerly been a legal secretary at the Brubaker Law Office and later for Jay Schwart, Hammond and Hammond, and Jesse Weade.

She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority; had been a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and served as a poll worker.

Susie was preceded in death by her father in 1991 and her mother in 1993.

She is survived by her husband, William Eugene "Gene" Lyons, Jr., whom she married July 30, 1979; two children, Robert "Jason" Lyons and his wife, Stephanie, of Granville, Ohio and Melissa Lyons of Richmond VA; two grandchildren, Henry and Millie Lyons; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John A. and Gail Brubaker of Charleston, SC and Robert L. and Jeannette Brubaker of Upper Arlington; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Electa and Eckhard Kuesters of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Melissa Brubaker of Washington Court House and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery. Burial of the cremains will immediately follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to PELOTONIA for cancer research at the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, c/o Jason Lyons, 1880 Welsh Hills Road, Granville, Ohio 43023.

www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com