A memorial service for Susannah Brock Brubaker "Susie" Lyons, 65, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Trip Porch, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Granville, officiating.

Burial of the cremains immediately followed in Washington Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Susie, wife of William Eugene "Gene" Lyons and a long time legal secretary, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a lengthy battle with cancer.