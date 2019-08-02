Susannah Lyons

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss Gene"
    - Danny Carroll
  • "So sorry to learn of Susie's passing. She always greeted..."
    - Teresa Ford
  • "so very sorry to hear of your family's loss. susie was..."
    - gamma white
  • "Susie, you were my family and best friend. We shared so..."
    - Chuck (Chuckles) Wilson
  • "Condolences to the family."
    - Lana Stepter-Stanley
Service Information
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH
43160
(740)-335-0701
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery
Burial
Following Services
Washington Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

A memorial service for Susannah Brock Brubaker "Susie" Lyons, 65, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Judy Chapel in Washington Cemetery with the Rev. Trip Porch, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Granville, officiating.

Burial of the cremains immediately followed in Washington Cemetery under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Susie, wife of William Eugene "Gene" Lyons and a long time legal secretary, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Published in Record Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
bullet Ohio State
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.