TED ROSEVELT BROWNING, age 78, of Greenfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:08 p.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born on November 28, 1940 in Lawrence County, Kentucky to Herman Browning and Rosella Large. Ted worked as a truck driver for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, feeding his birds, and watching NASCAR.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Evelyn Hall Browning, whom he married on March 28, 1962; grandson, Jordan Henderson; and siblings, Paul Browning, Clinton Large, and Anna Jean Ferrell.

Survivors include his children, Frank (Doreen) Browning, Bob Browning, Jeff (Michelle) Browning, and Art (Jody) Browning; grandchildren, Josh, Jeffrey, Kyle, Kayla, Kameron, and C.J.; great-grandson, Andy; and siblings, Jim Large, and Evelyn Perry. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Danny Dodds officiating. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place following his services. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com