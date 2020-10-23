Terry L. Link, 68, of Washington Court House, passed away 4:41 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born September 22, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph M. Jr. and Betty M. Green Link. On April 6, 1983, he married the former Toni L. Meadows who preceded him in death May 16, 2004.

Surviving are children, Sherry (Allen) Clark, of Piketon and Teri Lynn Link, of Westerville; grandchildren, Tyler Seevers, Marcus Seevers, Brayden Clark, Miranda Clark, Jordan Clark and fiancée (Libby Bennett), Brittany Clark, Christopher Pettiford and many other grandkids; great grandsons, Jaxson Seevers and Colden Seevers; his best buddy, Buster; sisters, Teresa J. (Jay) Garrett, of Washington C.H., OH and Melody (David) Kirsch, of Florida; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Tina Glass of Washington C.H., OH. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph M. Link III.

Terry retired from Showa Aluminum and he liked to hunt and loved taking the grandkids and teaching them how to hunt. He loved spending time with his grandkids, especially his little buddy Brayden.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

