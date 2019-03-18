TERRY LEE BUTCHER, age 66, of Circleville, formerly of Bloomingburg, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:38 p.m., surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 21, 1952, in Fayette County to Isaac and Viola Sanderson Butcher. He was a 1971 graduate of Miami Trace High School. He was the owner and operator of Terry's Painting and Maintenance Service. He enjoyed fishing, antiques, coin collecting, and spending time with his family.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Eugene Butcher; and nephew, Trent Butcher.

Survivors include his significant other of twenty-one years, Bonnie Sue Fenneken; his children, Timothy Terry Butcher and his fiancé, Holly Hoop, Christie Yvonne (Aaron) Pratt, Kaleb Austin Butcher; step-children, Lisa Yates, Kevin Hughey, and Kyle Hughey; grandchildren, Timothy Butcher, Dylan Butcher, Destinee Butcher, Logan Reeves, Catelyn, Jacob, and Isaac Colter; brother, Steven Thomas Butcher as well as a host of friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Butcher officiating with burial to follow at the Bloomingburg Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com