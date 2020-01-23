TERRY LYLE MARSHALL, age 73, of New Holland, passed away from this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 4:20 p.m. at The Ohio State University Hospital East after his battle with ALS.

He was born on October 9, 1946 in Circleville, Ohio to Clarence Albert and Dorothy Fay Cook Marshall. He was a 1964 graduate of Teays Valley High School. Terry proudly served his country is the US Army from 1966-1968. He retired in 2018 after fifty years of service from The Columbus Dispatch where he had worked as an Independent Contractor. Terry and his son, Todd also owned and operated, "South Fork Auto Parts," for many years. Terry was an active member of the Buckeye Rod Builders. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies, working on old street rods, traveling to car shows especially to Pigeon Forge, and spending time with his family.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Georgia Mae Goodman Marshall, whom he married on December 19, 1970; daughter, Valerie Manning; granddaughter, Nicole McConnell; and daughter-in-law, Kim Manning.

Survivors include his children, Tara (Steve) Harrington, and Todd (Deidre) Marshall; grandchildren, Courtney Harrington, Taylor Harrington, Leanna Marshall, and Aaron Marshall; great-granddaughter, Sophia Mae; children, Dwayne Manning, and Stephanie (Randy) Halverson; eleven grandchildren; six

great-grandchildren; and brothers, Kevin (Kathy) Marshall, and Steven (Sandy) Marshall. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO BOX 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Summers Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Duvall officiating with burial to follow at the Washington Cemetery. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

